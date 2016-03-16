UPDATE 2-Bilfinger scraps dividend after deep 2015 loss

* Dividend scrapped; consensus had been for 0.50 eur/shr

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - German engineering services group Bilfinger scrapped its dividend for 2015 and said it was at the beginning of a major transformation that will take some time, sending its shares down more than 5 percent.

Bilfinger paid a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for 2014 and analysts had expected 0.50 euros per share for 2015 on average, according to a Reuters poll.

The company, which issued six profit warnings within a year and replaced its chief executive last June, said output would fall sharply this year but adjusted operating and net profit should rise slightly as it improves efficiency and cuts risks.

“We still have a lot to improve,” CEO Per Utnegaard said in Bilfinger’s annual report published on Wednesday.

For the current quarter, Bilfinger said it expected earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to match last year’s level, with lower output volume.

Bilfinger -- which built the Sydney Opera House and Munich Olympic stadium and was once a revered name in German construction -- has suffered operational and management setbacks since turning away from building more than a decade ago.

The utilities and petrochemicals customers it courted in pursuit of higher profit margins in services fell victim to Germany’s switch to renewable energy and a sharp drop in the oil price, causing them to shut down plants and slash investments.

Bilfinger, 26 percent owned by activist investment firm Cevian, is now contemplating a break-up after receiving unsolicited offers for its Building and Facility division, its most profitable business.

Utnegaard said the review of these offers would take another few weeks and the group would give an update on its strategy along with mid-term forecasts in May.

“A decision on a possible sale would have far-reaching consequences for the future positioning and strategy of the Group. The review is therefore being conducted with tremendous care - the emphasis is on diligence over speed,” he said.

Bilfinger confirmed it had made a net loss of 489 million euros ($543 million) in 2015 due to a major writedown, a collapse in business at its Power unit, and restructuring costs.

It has put the Power unit up for sale and hopes to conclude a deal by mid-year. It gave no update on this process.