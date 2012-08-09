UPDATE 1-Bilfinger sees 2012 profit up on disposal gains

* Sees FY operating profit 450-470 mln eur vs poll 438 mln

* Sees output of at least 8.4 bln eur vs poll avg 8.44 bln

* Posts forecast-beating H1 oper profit thanks to disposals

* Shares gain 2.4 percent, outperforming wider market (Adds background, quote)

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger expects operating profit to rise by at least 13 percent this year after proceeds from disposals lifted first-half earnings above forecasts.

Bilfinger Berger said earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) would rise to between 450 million euros ($556 million) and 470 million, up 13 to 18 percent from last year’s 397 million euros.

The outlook surpassed the most optimistic analyst estimate in a Reuters poll, with forecasts between 430 million euros and 447 million euros.

“We will have to continue to work hard in the second half of the year to achieve our financial goals in an increasingly nervous market environment,” Chief Executive Roland Koch said in a statement on Thursday.

In the six months through June, EBITA rose 44 percent to 245 million euros, beating a consensus forecast of 231.8 million.

Koch sold 16 public-private partnership projects to the Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter and sold 60 percent of Bilfinger’s Nigerian division by the end of June.

The Mannheim, Germany-based company said it expects 2012 net income to decline to 265-275 million euros from a year-earlier 394 million, which was boosted by the sale of Australian business Valemus. Excluding discontinued operations, net profit stood at 220 million euros in 2011.

The new net profit outlook is below a consensus forecast of 277 million euros but well within the range of analyst estimates from 254 million euros to 307 million. It had previously forecast “significantly” higher profits this year than last year.

Bilfinger also sees 2012 output volume of at least 8.4 billion euros, compared with 8.48 billion last year.

Over the last 10 years, Bilfinger has transformed itself from a construction group into a service supplier specialising in maintenance of industry facilities, power plants and real estate.

It has bought roughly 80 companies for a combined enterprise value of about 2 billion euros, and industrial services now account for 80 percent of Bilfinger’s sales.

In its most recent move, Bilfinger said in July it bought U.S.-based assembly and service specialist Westcon in a move to diversify further from the construction sector.

The company trades at 11.6 times 12-month forward earnings, at a premium to peers including Hochtief or Vinci , which are at multiples of 11.4 and 10.2, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Larger German peer Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS , is due to report quarterly results on Tuesday, Aug. 14. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)