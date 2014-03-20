FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bilfinger sticks to mid-term targets on economic recovery
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Bilfinger sticks to mid-term targets on economic recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 20 (Reuters) - German engineering and services group Bilfinger kept a medium-term target on Thursday of boosting annual net profit to around 400 million euros ($556.4 million) by 2016, helped by cost cuts and an improving European economy.

Bilfinger, which develops, builds and operates plants and buildings, generates four fifths of its business in Europe, where economic weakness led to delays in contract awards early last year, mainly for bigger and higher-margin projects.

Last year, net profit fell by a third to 173 million euros, while output was down 1 percent at 8.51 billion as governments tightened budgets, dampening demand for infrastructure projects, while companies were reluctant to make investments.

The company said its output volume should reach 11 billion to 12 billion euros by 2016.

Bilfinger launched an efficiency programme last year, which includes plans to cut about 1,250 administrative jobs over the next two years.

It also reiterated plans to make further acquisitions to boost output, while targeting organic growth of 3-5 percent by 2016 and a profit margin of around 6 percent based on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA).

$1 = 0.7189 Euros Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.