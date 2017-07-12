* Bilfinger warned on 2017 profit late on Tuesday
FRANKFURT, July 12 Shares in German engineering
services firm Bilfinger fell as much as 4 percent on
Wednesday after the company issued its first profit warning
since Tom Blades became chief executive a year ago.
Blades has been trying to steer the company into calmer
waters after it endured six profit warnings and four CEOs in the
space of two years amid a decline in the company's primary
energy markets.
Late on Tuesday Bilfinger abandoned its target to improve
its operating profitability this year after it made provisions
of 55 million euros ($63 million) for projects taken on by its
U.S. subsidiary Westcon in 2015 and 2016. They were approved
just before Blades took over in July 2016.
Blades said he believed Bilfinger was now through with
reassessing the risks from old projects, although it could not
be ruled out that fresh issues would arise.
Bilfinger shares were down 2.34 percent at 33.58 euros by
0716 GMT, at the bottom of the German mid-cap index,
having fallen to 33 euros in early trading.
"Another setback!" a Frankfurt-based trader said in a note.
"Restructuring will obviously take some time."
Blades, together with a new finance chief, has instituted
new risk-management processes.
He said the fresh provisions were for downstream
petrochemicals projects that Westcon had embarked on in the
southern United States after the oil price started falling.
Bilfinger, once a storied name in German construction that
was associated with the Munich Olympic stadium among other
projects, lost out in a bet to focus on higher-margin services
in the early years of this decade.
Its main customers were energy utilities and petrochemical
companies, which suffered badly and cut spending as the oil
price went into decline.
($1 = 0.8709 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor and
Susan Fenton)