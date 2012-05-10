Bilfinger Q1 oper profit doubles, meets expectations

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Bilfinger Berger, a German building and industrial service provider, on Thursday reported first-quarter operating earnings doubled, in line with expectations, helped by asset sales.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 124 million euros ($160 million) in the three months through March from 59 million euros in the same period a year earlier, just as expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Roland Koch confirmed he expects earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) and net income adjusted for extraordinary effects to be “substantially” higher this year compared to 2011.

Bilfinger is transforming itself from a construction company to a provider of services to utilities, engineering companies and governments and plans to rename it to just “Bilfinger.”

The company has “significantly” more than 1 billion euros available for acquisitions and plans to spend a “considerable” portion of this amount this year and next.

Koch, the former head of Hesse’s state government, started his tenure at Bilfinger last year by promising higher profitability as he set the target to double net profit to 400 million euros and raise output by half by 2016.

The company trades at 12 times estimated earnings per share in the next 12 months, 11 percent more than peers such as Hochtief or Vinci, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Larger German peer Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, reported on Tuesday a lower than expected loss for the first quarter and said that its order backlog rose 10 percent to 50 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)