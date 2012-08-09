Bilfinger Berger H1 operating profit beats consensus

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bilfinger Berger, a German building and industrial service provider, posted better than expected first-half operating profit helped by proceeds from disposals.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 44 percent to 245 million euros ($302.75 million) in the six months through June, beating a consensus forecast of 231.8 million euros.

Bilfinger Berger Chief Executive Roland Koch sold 16 public-private partnership projects to the Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter and sold 60 percent of Bilfinger’s Nigerian division by the end of June.

The Mannheim, Germany-based company said on Thursday it expects 2012 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) in the range of 450 million euros and 470 million euros, with net income of around 265-275 million euros.

It said output volume for 2012 would be at least 8.4 billion euros.

Over the last 10 years, Bilfinger has transformed itself from a construction group into a service supplier specialising in maintenance of industry facilities, power plants and real estate.

It has bought roughly 80 companies for a combined enterprise value of about 2 billion euros, and industrial services now account for 80 percent of Bilfinger’s sales.

In its most recent move, Bilfinger said in July it bought U.S.-based assembly and service specialist Westcon in a move to diversify further from the construction sector.

The company trades at 11.6 times 12-month forward earnings, at a premium to peers including Hochtief or Vinci , which are at multiples of 11.4 and 10.2, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Larger German peer Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS , is due to report quarterly results on Tuesday, Aug. 14. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)