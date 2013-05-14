FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger Q1 profit falls short of expectations on long winter
May 14, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Bilfinger Q1 profit falls short of expectations on long winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bilfinger, a company that maintains industrial facilities for groups including Royal Dutch/Shell and BASF, reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations due to the long winter.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) dropped 58 percent to 56 million euros ($73 million), it said on Tuesday, compared with 60 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company reiterated it expected EBITA as well as net profit, when adjusted for gains from asset sales, to rise this year compared with 2012.

