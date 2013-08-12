FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger's adjusted operating profit fell 2 pct in Q2
August 12, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Bilfinger's adjusted operating profit fell 2 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bilfinger, which maintains industrial facilities for groups including Royal Dutch/Shell and BASF, said adjusted operating profit declined 2 percent, citing a challenging economic environment.

“With regard to orders placed, the company is faced with unchanged restraint on the part of its clients due to uncertain economic conditions in some areas, with a particular impact on the project business,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) slid to 96 million euros ($128 million), compared with 94.3 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Bilfinger reiterated it expected EBITA as well as net profit, when adjusted for gains from asset sales, to rise this year compared with 2012.

