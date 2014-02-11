FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger proposes flat FY dividend as adjusted earnings rise
February 11, 2014

Bilfinger proposes flat FY dividend as adjusted earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German engineering and services group Bilfinger on Tuesday proposed a dividend of 3.00 euros ($4.09) share for 2013, unchanged from last year, after adjusted 2013 earnings rose.

Bilfinger reported a 6 percent rise in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for 2013, thanks to cost cuts amidst a challenging economic environment in Europe.

It also forecast a positive development in all business segments in 2014. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

