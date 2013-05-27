Bilfinger puts concessions unit up for sale

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger said it had started the sale of its concessions business, which it does not see as strategic to the rest of its operations.

Bilfinger said the unit, which carries out transport and social infrastructure projects for public sector clients especially in Europe, Australia and North America, comprises 16 projects to which a sum of 254 million euros had been committed.

“Business opportunities with other units of the company, construction areas in particular, have decreased significantly,” Bilfinger said in a short statement late Monday.

It will now begin talks with buyers, it added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)