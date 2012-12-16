FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bilfinger has 1 bln euros for takeovers - CEO in paper
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 16, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Bilfinger has 1 bln euros for takeovers - CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bilfinger has a 1-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) war chest for acquisitions it is seeking to boost its presence abroad, Chief Executive Roland Koch told a newspaper.

“We have a few ideas, the pipeline is well filled and we have the money we need,” Koch told the Welt am Sonntag.

“We want to become more international and expand, for instance, in Asia and America. Many of our customers operate internationally and expect us to follow them around the world.”

Bilfinger, which services industrial plants, is keen to get companies with engineering expertise, he added.

He said the company was faring well.

“We hardly notice anything from the economic downturn. For one thing we have a high share of customers from Germany, and on the other hand from the oil and gas business, which is exactly where things are still going well, even if not very well any longer.”

$1 = 0.7628 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.