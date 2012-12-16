Bilfinger has 1 bln euros for takeovers - CEO in paper

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bilfinger has a 1-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) war chest for acquisitions it is seeking to boost its presence abroad, Chief Executive Roland Koch told a newspaper.

“We have a few ideas, the pipeline is well filled and we have the money we need,” Koch told the Welt am Sonntag.

“We want to become more international and expand, for instance, in Asia and America. Many of our customers operate internationally and expect us to follow them around the world.”

Bilfinger, which services industrial plants, is keen to get companies with engineering expertise, he added.

He said the company was faring well.

“We hardly notice anything from the economic downturn. For one thing we have a high share of customers from Germany, and on the other hand from the oil and gas business, which is exactly where things are still going well, even if not very well any longer.”