UPDATE 1-Bilfinger Berger acquires U.S.-based Westcon
July 12, 2012 / 9:08 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bilfinger Berger acquires U.S.-based Westcon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Bilfinger Berger, a German building and industrial service provider, has acquired a U.S.-based assembly and service specialist, in a move to diversify further from the construction sector.

Bilfinger bought 100 percent of North Dakota-based Westcon Inc., whose roughly 1,000 staff generate an output volume of approximately 150 million euros ($184 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Bilfinger Berger and Westcon, previously owned by its management and financial investors, have agreed to keep the terms of the sale confidential.

The Mannheim-based group in 2008 already struck a similar deal buying Houston-based Tepsco, which at the time had an output volume of 180 million euros and specialises in the maintenance of oil-related industrial facilities.

Over the last 10 years, Bilfinger has transformed itself from a building group into a service supplier specialising in maintenance of industry facilities, power plants and real estate.

It has bought roughly 80 companies for a combined enterprise value of about 2 billion euros, and industrial services now account for 80 percent of Bilfinger’s sales.

