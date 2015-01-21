BRIEF-Bilia acquires Toyota operation in Norway

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bilia :
* Bilia acquires Toyota operation in Norway
* Says has concluded an agreement to acquire all the shares in Toyota Hell Bil AS and Toyota Horten Tønsberg AS
* Says annual turnover is about sek 1.0 bn
* Says for past 4 years business has reported an operating profit of about sek 25 m
* The companies’ capital employed, plus agreed-on surplus values, amounts to about SEK 210 M, which means that the Bilia Group’s capital employed and net debt will increase by about SEK 210 M.
* The agreements are conditional on approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority. The plan is to take possession of the operation on 1 March 2015.