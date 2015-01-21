FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bilia acquires Toyota operation in Norway
January 21, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bilia acquires Toyota operation in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bilia :

* Bilia acquires Toyota operation in Norway

* Says has concluded an agreement to acquire all the shares in Toyota Hell Bil AS and Toyota Horten Tønsberg AS

* Says annual turnover is about sek 1.0 bn

* Says for past 4 years business has reported an operating profit of about sek 25 m

* The companies’ capital employed, plus agreed-on surplus values, amounts to about SEK 210 M, which means that the Bilia Group’s capital employed and net debt will increase by about SEK 210 M.

* The agreements are conditional on approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority. The plan is to take possession of the operation on 1 March 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)

