FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Bill Gates leads $1 bln fund to invest in clean energy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 12, 2016 / 10:53 PM / 8 months ago

Bill Gates leads $1 bln fund to invest in clean energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates, along with a string of high-profile executives including Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Chairman Jack Ma, are investing more than $1 billion in a clean energy fund.

The fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), will finance emerging energy research to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to near-zero.

The fund's investors include Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, LinkedIn Corp co-founder Reid Hoffman, Amazon Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

The fund is an investment vehicle of the Breakthrough Energy Coalition, an informal club of private investors and institutions from around the world, who have agreed to pump seed money into energy research and development. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.