FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Billabong says TPG now sole takeover bidder
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Billabong says TPG now sole takeover bidder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Billabong International Ltd said one of its two suitors had dropped out of the race, leaving private equity firm TPG Capital as the sole bidder with its offer of $700 million.

On Sept. 6, Billabong announced that a new party had offered around A$1.45 a share, equivalent to TPG’s July offer valued around A$694 million. Billabong never named the second bidder but two sources who asked not to be named told Reuters it was Bain Capital LLC. A spokeswoman at Bain declined to comment on Sept. 6.

That suitor has withdrawn its offer after being allowed to assess Billabong’s finances, the retailer said on Thursday.

Billabong, which has lost nearly half its market value in six months, snubbed a more generous TPG offer of A$3.30 a share in February and then issued a string of bad earnings news.

Billabong granted due diligence to both parties and said it was actively seeking a price and terms it could recommend to shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.