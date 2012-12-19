FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Billabong shares drop 10 percent after takeover bid
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2012 / 12:14 AM / 5 years ago

Billabong shares drop 10 percent after takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd fell as much as 10 percent on Wednesday after the company confirmed it had received an A$527 million ($556 million) takeover bid.

Billabong shares hit a two-month high on Monday after leaked news of the offer from executive Paul Naude, before the company put the stock in a trading halt.

The shares were down 8.7 percent at A$0.89 ($0.94) at 0005 GMT. The stock has slumped around 70 percent in the past year after a series of failed takeover bids. ($1 = 0.9487 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.