Australia's Billabong says annual loss shrinks
August 27, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Billabong says annual loss shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Struggling Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd said on Thursday its annual net loss shrank in a sign that its turnaround and cost saving strategy is beginning to bear fruit.

The company posted a net loss of A$233.7 million ($218.2 million) for the year to June 30, including significant items such as impairment charges on brands and goodwill, compared with a net loss of A$860 million the previous year.

Excluding signficant items and discontinued businesses, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITA) was a profit of A$52.5 million, the company said.

After years of declining sales, Billabong was saved last year by a refinancing deal from U.S. private equity firms Centerbridge Partners LP and Oaktree Capital Management, which replaced its leadership. ($1 = 1.0712 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)

