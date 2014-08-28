FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Billabong shares fall 7.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd fell as much as 7.2 percent in early trade on Thursday after it posted an annual net loss and said its turnaround plan will take time to flow through fully.

Billabong, which is battling years of declining sales, said its net loss shrank to A$233.7 million ($218.2 million) for the year to June 30. It did not say when it expected to turn to profit.

At 1223 GMT, Billabong shares were down 4.5 percent at A$0.54 each compared with a 0.35 percent fall in the benchmark S&P/ASX index. The stock has outperformed the broader index so far this year, rising as much as 18.3 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
