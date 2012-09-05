FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Billabong says has second takeover offer
September 5, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Billabong says has second takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian surfwear company Billabong International said it has received a fresh takeover offer from an unnamed party at a price close to an offer by private equity firm TPG Capital.

TPG offered A$1.45 a share, or A$694 million ($707 million), in July. The second company offered “around A$1.45” a share, has signed a confidentiality agreement and has been granted due diligence, Billabong said in a statement on Thursday.

Both offers are indicative, non-binding and conditional, and the offer price may be refined after perusal of Billabong’s books.

Since TPG’s first approach in February, Billabong has sold half its of watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a new chief executive and raised A$225 million in equity to reduce debt.

TPG had offered A$3.30 per share in February but Billabong rejected it, saying it did not reflect the company’s underlying value. ($1 = 0.9823 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
