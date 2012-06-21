FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Billabong surfwear firm to raise A$225 mln
June 21, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Billabong surfwear firm to raise A$225 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 21 (Reuters) - Australian surfwear company Billabong International announced on Thursday a A$225 million ($229.24 million) capital raising as it pays down debt, saying trading had been tough in recent months.

Billabong launched a 6 for 7 entitlement offer at an offer price of $1.02. The stock last traded at A$1.83.

Gordon Merchant, Billabong’s founder and largest shareholder, would subscribe for A$30 million, or 85 percent of his entitlement.

$1 = 0.9815 Australian dollars Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing Michael Perry

