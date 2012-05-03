FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bill Barrett profit rises on higher oil output
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bill Barrett profit rises on higher oil output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp, which is trying to reduce its exposure to decade-low natural gas prices, posted a higher first-quarter profit on increased production of oil and natural gas liquids.

Oil production increased 62 percent to 5,286 barrels per day, while total oil and natural gas production rose 21 percent to 28.2 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), the company said.

Oil and natural gas liquids made up 29 percent of its sales volumes and 56 percent of the revenues.

A supply glut from shale fields in the United States has sent natural gas prices to their lowest in a decade, pushing several producers to ramp up their production of more lucrative crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Net income rose to $35.9 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter from $15.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $179.1 million.

The company’s shares, which have lost about 44 percent of their value this year, closed at $23.31 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.