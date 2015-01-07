FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most of the money raised by Bill Gross at Janus from adviser's firm - WSJ
#Funds News
January 7, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Most of the money raised by Bill Gross at Janus from adviser's firm - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - More than 60 percent of the roughly $1.1 billion raised by Bill Gross for Janus Capital Group Inc came from a Morgan Stanley wealth management office in Southern California, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing industry executives who have viewed confidential brokerage data.

The wealth management office in La Jolla, California, which employs one of Gross's personal financial advisers, routed more than $700 million to Gross's Janus Global Unconstrained Bond fund in October and November, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1BAo7sf)

The sources viewed brokerage-firm client data from Albridge, a data company owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the newspaper said.

It isn’t clear whether the money originated from one investor or one financial adviser, or from more than one, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Bill Gross left PIMCO to join Janus Capital in September.

Janus Capital and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available for comments after regular business hours. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
