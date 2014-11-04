U.S. sells 1-month T-bills at highest interest rate since Aug

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department sold on Tuesday $36 billion worth of one-month or four-week debt at an interest rate of 0.035 percent, which was the highest since August, according to Treasury data.

The amount of this Treasury bill maturity was $2 billion more than what was offered last week.

Interest rates in U.S. money markets rose last week and remained elevated after the Federal Reserve upgraded its outlook on the U.S. jobs market with a few policy-makers suggesting a rate increase in mid-2015 is possible.