FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sells 4-week bills at highest interest rate since March
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sells 4-week bills at highest interest rate since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $40 billion in four-week bills at an interest rate of 0.06 percent, which was the highest since March, Treasury data showed.

The interest rate on the latest four-week or one-month T-bill supply due on Dec. 26 was higher than the 0.035 percent at last week’s $40 billion sale of the same T-bill maturity.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids to the amount of T-bill offered, was 3.65, up from 3.51 last week, which was the weakest level in more than 13 months. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.