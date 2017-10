ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Turkish discount retailer BIM’s net profit rose 13.7 percent to 90.7 million lira ($52 million) in the first quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 82.4 million lira, its results showed.

BIM’s first quarter sales increased 29.3 percent to 2.4 billion lira. A Reuters poll of 7 analysts forecast sales of 2.3 billion lira.