FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's BIM Q4 net profit falls 22 percent, below forecasts
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's BIM Q4 net profit falls 22 percent, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish discount retailer BIM’s net profit fell 22 percent in the fourth quarter to 82.4 million lira ($32.5 million), below a Reuters poll forecast of 112 million lira, data showed late on Thursday.

In 2014 as a whole, net profit fell 4 percent to 395.3 million lira, below a forecast of 425 million. Full-year sales rose 22 percent to 14.46 billion lira, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.5358 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.