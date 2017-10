ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkish discount retailer BIM’s net profit rose 11 percent to 69.1 million lira ($38.31 million) in the second quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 76 million lira, its results showed.

BIM’s second quarter sales increased 21.1 percent to 2.35 billion lira ($1.3 billion). A Reuters poll of 10 analysts forecast sales of 2.38 billion lira. ($1 = 1.8039 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)