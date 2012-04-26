FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico breadmaker Bimbo's Q1 profit almost halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 1st qtr profit 601 mln pesos vs 1.141 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue rises 39 pct to 40.919 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Bimbo on Thursday said its first-quarter profit almost halved from the year-earlier quarter, hurt by a jump in raw material costs and the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

Grupo Bimbo reported a quarterly profit of 601 million pesos ($46.9 million), down 47 percent from 1.141 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 39 percent to 40.919 billion pesos from 29.5 billion pesos in the same period a year ago.

Higher costs for raw materials offset the jump in sales but the company did not give further details on these costs. It holds a conference call with analysts on Friday.

Bimbo shares closed down 0.94 percent at 31.77 pesos.

