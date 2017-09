MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Bimbo, among the world’s largest bread makers, said on Monday it had reached a preliminary deal to buy Spain and Portugal-based Panrico, excluding certain brands.

Bimbo said in a statement that the deal was subject to the approval of antitrust regulators and it did not provide any details on the amount of the purchase. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)