UPDATE 1-Mexico's Bimbo 3rd quarter net profit plunges 82 pct
October 25, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Bimbo 3rd quarter net profit plunges 82 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Bimbo, the world’s largest bread maker, posted a 82 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hit by foreign exchange losses on dollar-linked raw material purchases in Mexico and Latin America, and higher expenses.

Quarterly profit for the July-September period was 369.5 million pesos ($29 million), down from 2.05 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

“In Mexico and Latin America the impact of the foreign exchange rates on raw materials completely offset the benefit of lower input costs,” Bimbo said in a report.

The higher expense structure of the Sara Lee operations in the United States, particularly in the distribution network, also dented results, the company said.

However, Bimbo’s quarterly sales rose nearly 35 percent to 43.4 billion pesos.

The company’s shares gained 0.96 percent to close at 32.58 pesos on Thursday.

