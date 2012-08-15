FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Bimeks says considers acquisitions, hires advisor
August 15, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Bimeks says considers acquisitions, hires advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer electronic retail chain Bimeks has hired broker Bizim Menkul Degerler to evaluate acquisition and growth opportunities, according to a Bimeks statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Bimeks aims to reach a total of 154 stores in 81 Turkish cities by the end of 2015, according to its web site. With the London-based RP Capital Group among its shareholders, the majority stake of Bimeks is held by the Akgiray Family. Bimeks was the first listed electronics retailer company. (Writing by Seda Sezer)

