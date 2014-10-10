FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bimobject increases share capital to maximum amount of SEK 98,687.60
October 10, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bimobject increases share capital to maximum amount of SEK 98,687.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bimobject AB :

* Says to increase company share capital to maximum amount of 98,687.60 Swedish crowns through directed share issue of maximum amount of 2,242,900 shares, exclusively with a par value of 0.044 crowns

* Says subscription price is set to 14.00 crowns per share

* Says at full accession, total share issue amounts to a maximum of 31.4 million crowns

* Says new shares shall be subscribed at latest Oct. 17

* Says that dividend for new shares will be paid on dividend record date that falls after share registration in Euroclear Sweden AB share register Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

