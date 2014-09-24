FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BIMbject proposes direct share issue of SEK 31.4 mln to Hexagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bimobject AB

* Says the board proposes direct share issue of 31.4 million Swedish crowns to Hexagon as new strategic shareholder in BIMobject

* Says new private placement includes 2,242,900 new shares and can increase company’s share capital by 98,687,60 Swedish crowns

* Says share price of 14.00 crowns has been set based on a volume-weighted average share price of 10 trading days with an expiry date of Sept. 11

* Says based on closing share price on Sept. 23, share price of 14.00 crowns per share implies a premium of about 21 pct

* Hexagon is a global provider of design, measurement and visualisation technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

