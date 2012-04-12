FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's BIN seeks Moscow theme park with NBC Universal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Russia's BIN seeks Moscow theme park with NBC Universal

Olga Sichkar

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian property group BIN wants to create a theme park in the south of Moscow with U.S. media group NBC Universal, although the $2.8 billion cost of the project has yet to receive approval, BIN’s co-owner Said Gutseriev said on Thursday.

It would be the first theme park in Europe for NBC Universal, whose subsidiary Universal Park & Resorts operates parks in countries including the United States and Singapore.

The plans were confirmed by Universal Parks & Resorts global business development head Michael Silver.

Gutseriev said an application to Moscow authorities for permission for the park was being prepared.

NBC Universal is majority owned by U.S. cable operator Comcast Corp.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.