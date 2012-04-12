Russia's BIN seeks Moscow theme park with NBC Universal

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian property group BIN wants to create a theme park in the south of Moscow with U.S. media group NBC Universal, although the $2.8 billion cost of the project has yet to receive approval, BIN’s co-owner Said Gutseriev said on Thursday.

It would be the first theme park in Europe for NBC Universal, whose subsidiary Universal Park & Resorts operates parks in countries including the United States and Singapore.

The plans were confirmed by Universal Parks & Resorts global business development head Michael Silver.

Gutseriev said an application to Moscow authorities for permission for the park was being prepared.

NBC Universal is majority owned by U.S. cable operator Comcast Corp.