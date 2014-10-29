FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Binckbank chairman to step down on Jan. 1
#Financials
October 29, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Binckbank chairman to step down on Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Binckbank Nv :

* Binckbank CEO to step down on Jan. 1, 2015

* Decision was reached by mutual agreement by all parties

* Chairman of Binckbank executive board, K.N. Beentjes (53), will step down as of Jan. 1, 2015

* Beentjes will hand over his duties to two other executive directors, Messrs Germyns and Kooistra

* Germyns will take on role of chairman on an interim basis

* Supervisory board will be convening in coming period to consider final composition of new executive board

* Van der Weerdt-Norder, also a supervisory board member, will assume Deuzeman’s role as chairman of audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

