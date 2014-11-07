FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Binckbank cancels sale of BPO business to Blackfin Capital
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Binckbank cancels sale of BPO business to Blackfin Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Binckbank Nv :

* Abort sales process of BPO (business process outsourcing) and software and licensing business

* Blackfin Capital Partners and Binckbank have agreed to terminate letter of intent as necessary conditions for transfer of BPO clients has not been achieved within set timeline

* Related integration costs in 2014 are estimated to amount approximately 1 million euro

* A sale of software and licensing business of Able B.V., Reeuwijk, remains possible in future

* Services to bpo clients will gradually be phased out

* Binckbank’s strategic focus is unchanged on further development of its retail business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.