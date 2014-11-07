BRIEF-Binckbank cancels sale of BPO business to Blackfin Capital

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Binckbank Nv :

* Abort sales process of BPO (business process outsourcing) and software and licensing business

* Blackfin Capital Partners and Binckbank have agreed to terminate letter of intent as necessary conditions for transfer of BPO clients has not been achieved within set timeline

* Related integration costs in 2014 are estimated to amount approximately 1 million euro

* A sale of software and licensing business of Able B.V., Reeuwijk, remains possible in future

* Services to bpo clients will gradually be phased out

* Binckbank's strategic focus is unchanged on further development of its retail business