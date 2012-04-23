FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BinckBank Q1 results in line, sees little trading
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

BinckBank Q1 results in line, sees little trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch online broker BinckBank said on Monday there was relatively little trading activity by its clients in the year to date, and reported first-quarter results in line with analysts’ expectations.

As a result of the low trading activity by its clients - who include retail investors, professional brokers and asset managers - BinckBank reduced its marketing budget, the company said in a statement.

First-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for certain amortisation costs, mainly goodwill, were 0.21 euros per share, compared with two forecasts of 0.19 and 0.21 euros per share.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.