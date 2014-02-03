BRIEF-Binckbank posts Q4 EPS from cont ops of 0.21 euros

AMSTERDAM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV : * Proposed final dividend of EUR 0.26 per share * Adjusted net profit in FY 2013 Q4: EUR 22.7 million (FY 2012 Q4: EUR 15.1

million)per share * Number of retail transactions in FY 2013 Q4: 1.8 million (FY 2012 Q4: 1.6

million) * Sees non-recurring expenses, structurally high costs for investments in asset

management and compliance in 2014 * Q4 EPS from continuing operations 0.21 euros per share * Q4 total income from operating activities 53.7 million euros * Binckbank has decided to adjust its targets for 2015 * The target for the retail brokerage transaction volume has been adjusted

downwards * Target for retail brokerage transaction volume has been adjusted downwards as

co operates in mature markets * Binckbank will continue to focus closely on the growth of Alex Asset

Management in the next two years * Says in retial brokerage division, co does not intend to expand autonomously

into new markets * Costs will rise due to non-recurring expenses and high costs for investments

in asset management and compliance