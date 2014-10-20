BRIEF-Binckbank's quarterly adjusted net profit rises to 24.6 mln euros

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Adjusted net profit in FY14 Q3: 24.6 million euros (FY13 Q3: 10.6 million euros)

* Alex Asset Management AUM FY14 Q3: 2.3 billion euros (FY13 Q3: 1.8 billion euros)

* Number of transactions in FY14 Q3: 1.9 million euros (FY13 Q3: 2.0 million euros)

* Net interest income about 21.82 mln euros versus about 20.1 million euros

* Market volatility, direction are important factors, difficult to estimate, and therefore Binckbank will not issue any detailed forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: