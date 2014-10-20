FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Binckbank's quarterly adjusted net profit rises to 24.6 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Binckbank's quarterly adjusted net profit rises to 24.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Adjusted net profit in FY14 Q3: 24.6 million euros (FY13 Q3: 10.6 million euros)

* Alex Asset Management AUM FY14 Q3: 2.3 billion euros (FY13 Q3: 1.8 billion euros)

* Number of transactions in FY14 Q3: 1.9 million euros (FY13 Q3: 2.0 million euros)

* Net interest income about 21.82 mln euros versus about 20.1 million euros

* Market volatility, direction are important factors, difficult to estimate, and therefore Binckbank will not issue any detailed forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.