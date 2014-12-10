BRIEF-Binckbank refutes Degiro's claims on TOM Smart Order Router

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Binckbank Nv

* Taken note of the reports of Degiro on TOM

* In a “confidential” document compiled by Degiro which it has placed on its website is stated that Binckbank clients would not get the best price for the execution of their stock orders

* Orders mentioned by Degiro are fictitious and not representative of the orders of the retail clients of Binckbank

* Degiro therefore misleads the private investor and also wrongly questions the integrity of the Dutch financial markets on the basis of the presented information.

* The conclusion of Degiro that Binckbank clients would not get the best price for their stock orders is not supported by the facts and is therefore incorrect

* Will inform the regulators and is considering legal action against Degiro.

* Binckbank is a minority shareholder and customer of TOM