Moody's revises Binghamton, N.Y. outlook to stable

April 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday revised Binghamton, New York’s credit outlook to stable from under review for possible downgrade.

The rating agency also affirmed the city’s A2 long-term general obligation rating, in addition to upgrading its short-term rating to MIG 1 from MIG2.

“The stable outlook is due to our belief that the city has improved and stabilized its finances, including the deterioration experienced in the enterprise funds and will maintain timely disclosure going forward,” the rating agency said in a statement.