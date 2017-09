Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2014 net profit down 41.2 percent y/y at 828.7 million yuan ($132.80 million)

* Says wins land auction for 1.28 billion yuan in Hangzhou city

* Says signs deal with Dargey Development to invest $60 million in property projects in Seattle

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F4NdCy; bit.ly/1KSqKa9; bit.ly/1FG62JP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2400 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)