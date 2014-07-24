FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BioAlliance/Topotarget merged firm to list in Copenhagen in August
July 24, 2014 / 2:52 PM / 3 years ago

BioAlliance/Topotarget merged firm to list in Copenhagen in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - France’s BioAlliance Pharma and Denmark’s Topotarget, both producers of rare cancer drugs, said they would list as one company called Onxeo on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen exchange as of Aug. 1 following their merger.

Trading in Topotarget’s shares will cease on July 31, and trading of Onxeo in Copenhagen will begin the next day. BioAlliance Pharma will change its name to Onxeo on the same day on the Euronext Paris exchange, the companies said on Thursday.

BioAlliance Pharma announced the takeover deal in April, saying Topotarget shareholders would receive two new BioAlliance Pharma shares for every 27 Topotarget shares they owned.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki

