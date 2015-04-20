FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biocartis fixes IPO price at top end of range
#Healthcare
April 20, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Biocartis fixes IPO price at top end of range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - Belgian molecular diagnosis company Biocartis Group NV has fixed the price for its upcoming flotation at the top of the indicated range, meaning it could raise as much as 115 million euros ($123.4 million) in new shares.

The company said in a statement on Monday that it would issue shares at 11.50 euros. It had previous given an indicative range of 10.00 to 11.50 euros.

Biocartis plans to issue around 8.7 million new shares, with a possible further 15 percent based on demand. The offer is set to run until April 29, but could close as early as Wednesday April 22.

Biocartis, based in the Belgian town of Mechelen, employs about 200 people and launched its testing system, known as Idylla, in September 2014. It can give results from a sample in between 40 and 150 minutes.

It plans to add four to five test procedures a year, including for solid tumours, such as in colon cancer, and infectious diseases from influenza to HIV and Ebola.

KBC Securities is acting as global coordinators of the IPO and serving as joint bookrunner with Kempen & Co and Petercam. ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

