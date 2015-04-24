FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Biocartis raises 100 mln euros in stock market debut
April 24, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Biocartis raises 100 mln euros in stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Belgian medical diagnostics group Biocartis has raised 100 million euros ($109 million) from the sale of shares in its initial public offering on the Brussels stock exchange, the company said on Friday.

Biocartis, which had planned to raise between 70 and 100 million euros, said it had demand from investors for 650 million euros.

Trading of Biocartis on the Brussels stock exchange is expected to start on Monday, April 27.

Biocartis, based in the Belgian town of Mechelen, is primarily focused on tests in oncology and infectious diseases. It employs about 200 people.

KBC Securities acted as global coordinators of the IPO and served as joint bookrunner with Kempen & Co and Petercam. ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

