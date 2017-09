April 22 (Reuters) - Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell 195 million shares of Chinese insurer Guohua Life, or 8.41 percent of Guohua’s issued share capital

* Says plan still needs approval from shareholders, China insurance regulator

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kas68v

