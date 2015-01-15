FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hubei Biocause Pharma plans to raise up to 9.85 bln yuan in private placement of shares
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hubei Biocause Pharma plans to raise up to 9.85 bln yuan in private placement of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 9.85 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) in private placement of shares to fund assets acquisition

* Says the proceeds will be used for acquiring stakes in Guohua Life Insurance Co Ltd and to boost capital of the insurer

* Says shares to resume trading on January 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DHIbeo; bit.ly/1Cp3gGN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1907 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

