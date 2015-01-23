FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Biocon says to take Syngene unit public
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 23, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

India's Biocon says to take Syngene unit public

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India’s Biocon Ltd will list its research services business arm Syngene by selling up to 15 percent stake in a public offer, the company said, after reporting third-quarter earnings.

Biocon had previously said it planned to list Syngene but had not given a timeline. Late on Thursday, it said its board had approved starting the process of listing and hiring merchant bankers to sell 10-15 percent from Biocon’s majority stake in the unit in the public offer.

Separately, Biocon agreed with Gilead Sciences Inc to licence its chronic hepatitis-C product range, it said in a statement.

For the three months to Dec. 31, Biocon reported a net profit of 910 million rupees ($14.8 million), down 13 percent from a year earlier, as research and development expenses more than doubled. (bit.ly/1CHLO05)

The jump in research and development expenses reflected advances made in multiple R&D programmes, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon’s chairwoman and managing director, said in the statement. ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.