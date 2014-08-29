BioCryst expects to begin Ebola study in weeks

Aug 29 (Reuters) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc said it expects to initiate a study within weeks to test its antiviral in primates for use in Ebola, as it was awarded an additional $2.4 million in U.S. government funding.

Birmingham, Alabama-based BioCryst’s stock was up about 5 percent at $13.86 in trading before the bell on Friday.

The biotechnology company received $4.1 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases earlier this month to advance development of an intramuscular formulation of its drug, BCX4430. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)