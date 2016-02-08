FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BioCryst's lead drug for rare genetic disorder fails study
February 8, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

BioCryst's lead drug for rare genetic disorder fails study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Drug developer BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead drug for a rare genetic condition had failed in a large trial to reduce the frequency of recurrent swelling in patients.

BioCryst’s shares fell 18.6 percent to $5 in light volumes in premarket trading on Monday.

The company said patients who took either a 500 mg or 300 mg dose of the drug, avoralstat, did not show a lower rate of edema or swelling attacks to those given a placebo.

BioCryst said the two dosages of avoralstat were not viable formulations with which it could progress. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

